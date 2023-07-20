Responsibility for the water industry is being transferred, very slowly, from 31 local authorities to a single State body, Irish Water, and the decision to consolidate has been welcomed by experts, including the Irish Academy of Engineering, in a recent report.

By common consent, the water supply and wastewater disposal systems had been failing for decades, and change was long overdue. Much of the water supply infrastructure is antiquated, leakage rates are excessive and there have been water service problems, including boil water notices and actual supply outages, in many areas.

Capital and operating costs are too high and population pressures have created prospective shortages in Dublin and elsewhere. Wastewater disposal is problematic and contributes to poor inland water quality in lakes and rivers, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

There have also been occasional warnings about beaches unsafe for bathing.

There is a precedent for consolidating a major industry, a monopoly of its nature, into a single national structure. Almost a century ago, in 1927, the Electricity Supply Board was established in one of the first economic policy initiatives of the new State.

The electricity industry had grown in haphazard fashion, with numerous generation companies, including local authorities, and there was no national grid. Dublin Corporation operated a coal-fired power station, believe it or not, right in the city centre at Fleet Street, behind the Bank of Ireland building.

The ESB acquired the assets and staff of the pre-existing companies, built the Shannon scheme, and quickly became a self-financing, standalone, State commercial company; the model for others which followed.

No such outcome is on the cards for Irish Water. A sensible policy course has been undermined by irresponsible politicians and the company is unlikely to enjoy the steady progress achieved by the ESB in the decades following its formation.

Operations

It is impossible not to feel sympathy for Irish Water’s CEO Niall Gleeson and his management colleagues. The company had customer revenue of only €298m in 2021 (the 2022 accounts are not yet available), versus operating costs of €809m in addition to capital expenditure of €851m, a figure which needs to increase.

The reason for the revenue inadequacy is TD Paul Murphy’s surprise victory in the Dublin southwest by-election in 2015. Deputy Murphy campaigned on the promise of zero water charges for his urban domestic constituents and every political party, including Sinn Féin, duly caved in, reversing their previous policy positions.

Irish Water received a ‘revenue subvention’ of €893m and managed to post a ‘profit’ of almost €200m in 2021, according to accounts audited by Deloitte. The company, which has no meaningful equity capital and no stand-alone capacity to borrow a penny, even paid €27m tax on its imagined profits.

So as far as I am aware, Ireland is the only EU member where water is provided free to any significant category of customers.

The commercial revenue consists mostly of billable supplies to industrial and commercial users. The 2021 Irish Water accounts provided for write-offs of no less than €131m against receivables of €258m under this heading, a legacy it would appear of careless revenue collection by the 31 local authorities.

There is still work under way to fashion a coherent national tariff from the hodge-podge they bequeathed to the new State company.

Worker transfers

Trade unions representing local authority workers still employed on county council payrolls, but paid for by Irish Water under service agreements, are seeking a choice for their members between transfer to Irish Water and the right to continue in local authority service, where there will be no work for them.

The unions are concerned that current guarantees of overtime work and rostering allowances be maintained. The local authorities worry that they will be stuck with staff for whom they have no work, never mind overtime.

The trade union demand includes a disturbance allowance for those who freely choose to transfer. Trade unions are perfectly entitled to seek the best deals they can get for their members, but in this instance they are exploiting the irresolution of Government, which has simply bottled it and failed to follow through with the creation of a viable, State-owned, national water company.

Change is needed

In this dereliction of duty it enjoys the support of the opposition parties, uniformly committed to free water for urban domestic consumers. Their epiphany is due not to any thought-out ideological position – why not free electricity – but to the result of the 2015 by-election won by Paul Murphy and the street marches which ensued.

There can be no State company to do for water services what the ESB did for electricity as long as this free water populism infects Irish politics left, right and centre. It is dispiriting to think that political standards were higher a century ago.