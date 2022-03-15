IFA president Tim Cullinan warned that there is a “lack of urgency” from Government on rising farm input costs. \Finbarr O’Rourke

The Government has to get to grips with the issue of rising fertiliser price and supply challenges and provide meaningful support to farmers, says the IFA.

IFA president Tim Cullinan warned that the Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures published on Tuesday, which indicate that fertiliser was 127% more expensive in January 2022 than it was during the same month last year, “illustrates the very serious inputs crisis at farm level”.

He described the price jump as “absolutely not a surprise” and said that it is a “worrying and concerning time for farmers”.

“At that price, farmers will find it very difficult to afford what’s needed to grow crops this year. As things stand, most co-ops and merchants have suspended sales of fertiliser, so farmers don’t have access to what they need,” said Cullinan.

Affordable

The IFA president insisted that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s ask for farmers to make more fodder “cannot be done if farmers cannot gain access to fertiliser at affordable prices”.

“We put it to the Minister last week that the Government would have to come forward with targeted measures to grow more crops and more silage. The key issue here is to tackle input costs, particularly fuel, fertiliser and feed,” he said.

He described the impact of such rising input costs as a “nightmare situation” for many farmers and insisted that the “impact will be atrocious” on farmers’ bottom line.

He said farm families are under huge pressure because of the savage increases in their costs and highlighted the growing concern among farmers regarding the availability of both feed and fertiliser beyond the coming months.

Worrying

Cullinan noted that Tuesday’s CSO figures also show that energy costs are up 30% on what they were in January 2021, with feed costs up 20%. He said that the recent reduction in excise on fuel will also do “very little” to alleviate the pressure on farmers because of the rise in fuel costs.

Warning that the “lack of urgency” from Government is “very worrying”, the Tipperary farmer said: “At our AGM in January, I called on the Minister to pull the sector together to set up a task force on inputs. While the Minister has belatedly done this, he needs to come forward with concrete funded proposals.”