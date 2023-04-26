Elaine Houlihan, Macra president elect

“Government needs to recognise the needs of young people in rural Ireland. There is currently mass emigration of Ireland’s youth and the Government need to recognise that we don’t want to leave, but it’s not very appealing for us to stay.

"The youth of rural Ireland want to stay and we want to have a rural community that’s vibrant and has shops, pubs, GAA clubs and community halls.”

Caitríona Power, dairy and beef, Clare

Caitríona cited a lack of Government supports for the decline in the number of people residing in rural Ireland. “Government need to intervene and make essential amenities, such as public transport, a priority in rural areas.”

When asked about her future in the industry she replied: “As much as you love farming, you need to make a living too.”

Bill Gleeson, dairy and calf-to-beef, Tipperary

The current Target Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) and CAP policies are “driving inefficiency on young farms.”

Gleeson cited “rising costs and limiting policies as a source of strain for rural people.”

As for his reason for taking part in Macra’s march, he said: “The current approach to farming in Ireland inhibits the expansion of young farms and limits the viability of these farms.”

Rob Lally, incoming north-west vice president

“We’re not being fairly represented at Government level and we are walking because we are frustrated. The mass export of young, trained and talented people is decimating rural communities.”