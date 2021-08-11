The IFA Offaly committee met with Minister Patrick O’Donovan, Minister Pippa Hackett and Barry Cowan TD in Banagher, Co Offaly, recently to discuss flooding on the Shannon Callows.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that while the publication of the Food Vision 2030 strategy is welcome, it must be backed by Government investment.

“Until the Government sets out its plans to fund it, this strategy will ring hollow,” he said.

“The focus of this strategy is very much on the three pillars of sustainability – economic, environmental and social.

“Incomes are currently unsustainable in the drystock and tillage sectors. The outcome of the European element of the CAP reform proposals will make this worse rather than better. What farmers want to see is what funding the Government intends to make available to back up this strategy,” Cullinan continued.

“The Government now needs to come forward with a plan to support these sectors with maximum co-financing of the CAP and delivery on its commitment to invest €1.5bn of the carbon tax fund into a proper agri-environment scheme.

“It is clear that the world will need more food in the coming years. Ireland is well placed to play a part in meeting this increased demand. Farmers recognise this has to be done sustainably, and they will continue to play their part,” he said.

In addition to a full economic impact assessment of the strategy, there must also be an assessment of the upcoming Climate Action Plan measures, the CAP national strategic plans, and the European Green Deal.

“These plans are being announced with lofty targets, but no proper assessment of how these targets will impact farm incomes, food production or global food security has been conducted,” the IFA president added.

“There is a commitment in this strategy to carry out an impact assessment of the proposed measures. This must commence immediately and include a review of CAP measures, which will devastate the incomes of some of our most productive farmers,” he said.

Paul O’Brien, IFA environment chair and Smart Farming leader, said improving soil fertility was the most significant cost-saving measure identified in the Smart Farming programme in 2020.

“Farmers taking the Smart Farming challenge in 2020 identified potential savings of €1,624 or €25/ha by implementing measures to improve soil fertility,” he said.

He added: “Soil is one of the most important assets on any farm. Better soil fertility can support increased production, improve farm incomes and enhance environmental performance on farms.”

About 90% of the soils sampled in Ireland lack phosphorus, potassium or lime, limiting their production potential. Smart Farming has updated its soil fertility guidance to give farmers the most up-to-date information and advice on soil management measures, including:

Testing soils regularly to establish what nutrients are present and how much extra nutrients may be needed.

Correcting soil pH through liming to increase the availability and efficiency of applied nutrients.

Creating a nutrient management plan for their farm.

Using low-emission slurry spreading (LESS) to reduce ammonia losses.

Using protected urea to reduce ammonia and nitrous oxide losses.

As a Sustainable Development Goals champion, Smart Farming links practical actions farmers can take to save costs and improve the environment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This includes Life on Land, which aims to protect, restore and promote the sustainable management of land. Improving soil fertility also benefits water quality, air quality, biodiversity and greenhouse gas emission reductions. Farmers can get a free soil test, resource efficiency assessment and cost-saving study for their farm by taking the Smart Farming challenge.

Register at www.smartfarming.ie or by emailing smartfarming@ifa.ie.

The updated Smart Farming soil fertility guidance note is available at www.smartfarming.ie/soil-fertility.