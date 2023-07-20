Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue cannot be allowed to "hide behind a committee to delay the necessity of going back to the [European] Commission and getting the 220kg requirement dropped" under the nitrates derogation, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) president Pat McCormack has said.

McCormack stated that “in 2022, the Minister and his officials agreed to a measure that will wipe out the Irish family dairy farm system as it exists".

“There was a clear onus on the Minister to accept the political and administrative responsibility that went with his position and to show that he is earnest and serious about dealing with a most serious problem,” he said.

The ICSMA president explained that “this issue is far too serious and there’s no time for this buck-passing and wriggling around. The Minister and his Department created this potential timebomb for family farms and it is up to them to resolve it.”

'Mistake'

In relation to the agreement in 2022, McCormack explained that to “compound that mistake, the measure will have little or no impact on water quality, which was the reason cited for the policy in the first place”.

At the most recent agriculture water quality group meeting, the Department still could not provide details of their interactions with the Commission, McCormack claimed.

“This is ridiculous and farmers should have a right to know what discussions have taken place with the Commission and that the Department is treating this matter with the seriousness that it deserves,” McCormack said.

'Unsound'

McCormack said that the Irish Government can and must tell the Commission that the 220kg [nitrogen per hectare] requirement is unsound and will not be implemented.

The dairy farmer explained that “the real issue is that the 220kg proposal will be disastrous for a family farm above this level, whether in Wexford or Donegal, and it needs to be removed”.

The recently announced water quality EIP, while welcome, will only deliver about €800 per year per farmer, the ICMSA president said, and, in this day and age, this is a derisory level of support.

“Following recent ICMSA meetings with DG Agriculture and DG Environment of the Commission, the very clear message was that it was up to the member states to support their farmers in their efforts and, as of now, the Irish Government is absolutely missing in action in this respect,” he concluded.