Capital support could be on the way for the biomethane sector

The Government is to explore ways of funding a new capital investment scheme for anaerobic digestion (AD) plants with the aim of launching the scheme in 2024.

In the recently published annexes of the 2023 Climate Action Plan, the Government stated that it will explore financial opportunities for AD capital support through the National Development Plan, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan framework and carbon tax money.

If finance is secured, the scheme would be launched on a competitive basis in 2024. The Government also reiterated its target for 20 large-scale AD plants to be operational by 2025 producing 1TWh of biomethane.

Renewable heat obligation

The Government will also carry out a technical consultation to inform the design and structure of a new Renewable Heat Obligation Scheme by the summer. The RHO will be designed to incentivise the production of indigenously produced biomethane and will come into effect in 2024.

Teagasc

The Government has also set Teagasc a deadline of autumn to finish the development of its pilot AD plant in Grange and to identify the research and knowledge gaps around the technology.

This comes after postdoctoral researcher Dr Ciara Beausang this week took up a new position as anaerobic digestion research officer with Teagasc.