Macra national president John Keane has accused Government policy on diversification as being "at complete odds" with its stated ambitions.

Macra na Feirme has said that differences between the Government’s stated policy on farm diversification and that which has been actioned has been highlighted by its current stance on Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) aided solar panels.

This week, the Irish Farmers Journal reported that farmers who avail of TAMS when installing solar panels will not be allowed to export surplus electricity to the grid for payment.

According to Macra, this is another case where “rhetoric” on agri-environmental has not aligned with scheme’s realities on the ground.

No diversification support

“Government policy is at complete odds with the constant talk from the Government and ministers about supporting diversification in Irish farming away from the conventional farming systems,” commented Macra national president John Keane.

“What it essentially means is that farmers have no opportunity to reduce the impact by diversification. This is a stick that the Government seems hell-bent on beating them with,” Keane added.

Another area where this opportunity for climate-friendly diversification has not been realised has been with on-farm tree planting, Macra has said.

Macra added in its statement that a revision of the regulations underpinning planning requirements must be made for farms to adopt environmentally-friendly practices.