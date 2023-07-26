As well as new export opportunities, increased interconnection helps balance electricity supply.

The Government is set to explore new ways to export renewable electricity from Ireland to Europe on a recently approved policy statement.

National policy statement on electricity interconnection will explore how Ireland can increase its electricity interconnection capacity and explore new interconnection opportunities with Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as further connections to both Britain and France.

Electricity interconnectors provide a way to share electricity between countries and the proposed new interconnection developments, along with the State’s growing renewable energy sector, could allow Ireland to become a net exporter of electricity.

As well as new export opportunities, increased interconnection helps balance electricity supply and demand between countries and provides a back-up power supply for when electricity systems have reduced capacity.