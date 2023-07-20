A report will be compiled on how much turf the average person uses. \ Philip Doyle

Government is set to examine how much turf people burn in their homes.

In a new bill signed into law by President Michael D Higgins on Thursday, the Minister for Housing has been tasked with preparing a report on the average amount of turf required by an individual on an annual basis for the purpose of household use.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has a year to compile the turf use report.

The minister of the day, be it current Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien or a successor in the event of an election, has until 20 July 2024 to finalise the report.

The requirement has been included in the Wildlife (Amendment) Bill 2016.

Oireachtas

Within three months of this turf use report’s finalisation, the Minister for Housing must then present a copy to the Dáil and Seanad.

It is not yet known how the Minister for Housing or the Department of Housing might analyse or determine how much turf individuals require.

President Michael D Higgins signed the Wildlife (Amendment) Bill 2016 into law on Thursday. \ Donal O' Leary

The Irish Farmers Journal has contacted the department for further information.

