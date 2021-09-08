The Climate Change Advisory Council is to present the Government with emissions reduction targets this month.

Crucial national targets for the reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are likely to be submitted to Government by the end of the month, the Irish Farmers Journal understands.

The Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC), which has been tasked with establishing rolling national emissions reduction targets for the coming years, will present its submission to Government in the coming weeks.

How these reductions are delivered from the various sectors – such as agriculture, energy and transport – will subsequently be decided at Cabinet level.

The expectation is that a series of GHG emissions reduction targets for the State will be established by the CCAC, so that future progress at national level can be measured against these goals.