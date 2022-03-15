The Government cited Bord Gáis Energy's gas and electricity price increases as a cause of concern.

The Government has said that it cannot absorb the full impact of price increases to gas, oil and electricity, leaving the users of these products to foot higher bills.

The comments come as Bord Gáis Energy announced increases on Tuesday that will hit its customers’ gas and electricity bills next month.

The average Bord Gáis electricity bill will increase by 27%, while the average gas bill is set to rise by 39%, the company said.

The Government also said it intends on keeping energy prices under “close and active review”, with further measures in consideration to help lessen the burden of price hikes on consumers and businesses.

It has asked the European Commission to lower the VAT rate on fuel below the current lower threshold of 13.5%.

'Significant' actions

The Government reminded the public of the measures it that had been taken to “ease the impact of energy price increases”.

Respective excise duty cuts of 15c/l and 20c/l have been made on white diesel and petrol, with a 2c/l cut made to the excise duty of green diesel.

An €18m support scheme for road hauliers was approved to help the sector cope with heightened diesel costs also.

Increased fuel allowance payments will deliver an extra €125 to 372,000 households, on top of the €5 per week increase provided in last year’s budget.

Some €200 worth of electricity credit is due to issue to each household “shortly” too, the Government said.