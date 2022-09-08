The Government will offer its assurance to farmers that they are a valued part of the solution to climate change in Budget 2023, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney has said.

Minister Coveney stated that he rejected the idea that farming was a “problem” for climate change, saying instead that he saw the sector being faced with opportunities to reduce emissions.

He told an Agricultural Science Association (ASA) conference on Thursday that, in his view, Irish family farming was one of the most sustainable ways to produce food there is.

100-acre farm sustainability

However, the former minister for agriculture recognised the need for the sector to cut emissions, which is a “big contributor because of the size of the sector”.

He voiced the view that doing so would not necessitate a reduction in output if efficiency was the focus of changing farm practices.

“A family farm of 100 acres raising cattle or producing milk is about as sustainable [a] thing to do - if it is done well – that I can think of,” Minister Coveney said.

“There is a lot of criticism in the general media about farming being the problem in terms of climate change. I reject that.

“I think 25% is achievable and I think we have got to be ambitious together to go after that.

“You will get that reassurance on budget day in a couple of weeks’ time. But I also think you get it in terms of continuous policy from the Minister for Agriculture and his Department as well,” the minister commented.

Progress lacking on renewables front

Minister Coveney recalled that there had been discussions about encouraging farmers to generate electricity on farms when he had been minister for agriculture from 2011 to 2016.

He expressed disappointment with progress that had been made by Government in this policy area.

“We should have made a lot more progress than we have by now. But I think there is an urgency in Government not only to explore, but to deliver the potential in those areas,” he went on.

“It’s up to us in Government to provide the policy platforms and financial support to make sure it's viable to that and we will. We have been slow to move in that direction.”