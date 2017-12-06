GP in south Dublin actively promoting anti-meat agenda

The Dealer was shocked to hear this week that a GP in south Dublin has been promoting an anti-meat agenda to his patients.

The doctor in question is distributing an A4 sheet of websites and documentaries that he recommends his patients should look up.

The list includes Forks over Knives, a Netflix documentary that is based on the controversial diet book The China Study which recommended that people should avoid meat and dairy.

He also recommends that patients consider doing the Happy Pear Happy Heart Course online or in a classroom.

Readers may recall that the twin Flynn brothers behind Happy Pear have built a phenomenally commercial business since they switched to a plant-based diet within a week of each other in 2004. They own a shop, cafÃ© product range and roaster in addition to their own YouTube channel.

A quick glance at another recommended website, nutritionfacts.org, reveals that the latest blog is entitled Meat is Heat: The Effects of Diet on Global Warming and advises that readers should go beyond Meatless Mondays to a strictly plant-based diet in an effort to prevent climate change.

The Dublin doctor also recommends the website plantricianproject.org, where his patients can learn all about the whole food, plant-based dietary lifestyle.

One wonders if the good doctor consulted the scientifically-based but admittedly less trendy food pyramid lately?

