A recent spate of thefts of GPS equipment from tractors has again raised the vulnerability of farmyards and sheds to being targeted by thieves, with a pattern that suggests that organised gangs are selectively stealing mobile equipment to order.

Stewart Gavin, underwriting manager with FBD Insurance, confirms that farmers have the option to individually cover a wide range of items against theft.

In terms of mobile GPS equipment, transponders and screens can be insured as individual items. “All risks cover is widely available for GPS. These items can be specifically named,” he told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The cost of insurance depends on the type of item, its value, and the level of cover sought for it.

Gardaí have confirmed a spate of GPS thefts in Kildare, Carlow, Tipperary, Limerick, Wexford and Wicklow in recent weeks.

Four farmers and contractors are understood to have been targeted in one night in the Rosslare area.

Thieves are targeting a range of brands, with GPS stolen from John Deere, Massey Ferguson, Case IH and New Holland tractors.

Where GPS are in-built into newer tractors (as opposed to mobile equipment that is ‘bolted on or interchangeable’), the value declared for the tractor should incorporate the value of the GPS.

Farmers should check the cover active on their tractors to ensure appropriate protection is in place in the event of theft or damage.

However, most Irish farmers have mobile as opposed to integrated GPS screens, and these need to be separately insured and itemised by farmers.

Trailed equipment

Garda figures show that other agricultural trailed implements and attachments such as trailers, are frequently the subject of theft.

Such items can also be specified and insured by the farmer.

“Trailed implements, be they trailers, rollers, discs, tankers or bowsers can also be specifically insured,” Gavin said.

Thefts were up significantly in 2022 over 2021, although they remained below the pre-pandemic/lockdown figures from 2019.

Tools and diesel

Farmers can also avail of various options to insure agricultural tools and agricultural diesel against theft. Items such as welders, grinders, generators, power washers, drills, and chainsaws can be targeted by thieves, but are insurable.

However terms and conditions will apply, mainly around security, which farmers need to discuss with their insurer.