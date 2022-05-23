Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown on 059 9774120.

Gardai in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, are investigating the theft of a number of John Deere GPS receiver domes from a number of tractors in the Moanduff area of Old Leighlin in the county.

The units were taken between Thursday 19 May and Saturday 21 May.

A monitor was also stolen from one of the machines.

Specialised equipment

“This is specialised equipment used by farmers and agricultural contractors.

"The theft of this equipment has seriously impacted the agricultural contractor's ability to provide a service to the local farming community, at a particularly busy time of year with the start of the silage and cereal season.

“The items are of high value and not readily replaceable,” Gardaí said.

Appeal

Gardaí are appealing to the farming and contracting community to be vigilant in the event that they may be offered this type of equipment for sale.

Anyone with information which might lead to the recovery of the equipment is asked to contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown on 059 9774120.