Munster rugby coach and former English international rugby player Graham Rowntree will address this year's Agricultural Science Association (ASA) banquet, which is set to take place in the Killashee House Hotel, Co Kildare, on 7 September.

The banquet follows a daytime conference, which will focus on the solutions to some of the most pressing challenges facing the industry.

The theme for this year’s conference, which will take place from 8am until 3.45pm, is 'the science of sustainable food systems'.

Several panelists from across the agricultural sector will provide insight into navigating environmental, economic and geopolitical challenges that face the industry.

Banquet proceedings will be kicked off by a drinks reception held in the Larkspur Lounge at 6.30pm followed by dinner in the Thompson Suite at 7.30pm.

Joining Rowntree in addressing the banquet is former Irish international and Munster player Denis Leamy.