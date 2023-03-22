Grain and oilseed prices took major drops this week. Farmers with grain in sheds are now looking at spot barley and wheat prices of under €250/t and €265/t, respectively.

Those prices are down approximately €20/t in a week and reflect what is happening in global markets.

Looking ahead to harvest prices, French wheat for December tumbled under €250/t on Wednesday afternoon. At the time of going to print it was at €248.25/t, down €18/t on last Friday’s close.

Oilseed rape has fallen almost €50/t in less than two weeks as large global supplies impact on prices.

This week, Tirlán offered suppliers €212/t for green barley at harvest.