Michael Collins rolls Ganway spring barley on the home farm at Ballinspittle, Co Cork. Michael farms with his dad James, running a mixed farm of spring cereal tillage alongside a store to beef enterprise. \ Donal O' Leary

Irish grain supplies are set to nosedive this harvest and straw availability will take a serious hit as the cereal area plummets.

Irish Farmers Journal analysis is forecasting a 17,400ha drop in cereal crops this harvest.

Wheat, barley and oats output is set to fall by around 440,000t, or almost 20%, compared to 2022, while straw supplies will be cut by more than 400,000 round bales.

The massive fall-off in the cereal area is the result of hugely increased competition from the dairy sector for leased land due to controversial changes in nitrates rules.

There has also been a significant move by tillage farmers away from cereals into beans and oilseed rape, attracted by the higher prices and supports available.

The overall tillage area is set to fall by some 8,000ha this year. This is bad news for the Government, which has targeted a 52,000ha increase in the national tillage area by 2030.

Most Irish grain is destined for animal feed and the decline comes at a time when concerns have been expressed about fodder supplies next winter.