The Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) has called for tax credits for low-carbon footprint farms ahead of this year's budget.

According to the group, the metrics are available for the volume of greenhouse gases (GHG) produced per hectare on Irish farms and both the climate action plan and the European green deal suggest using taxation measures as a tool to reach climate targets.

"This measure will help Government reach its climate change goals," a spokesperson from the group said.

"While carbon metrics are currently being established on farm, we recommend metrics that currently exist to establish tax credits.

"The Government already have carbon taxes established, so we believe credits should be introduced for lower GHG/carbon footprint farming."

Funding

The group has also called for a doubling of funding to €20m for the Straw Incorporation Measure, with individual applicants able to apply for 60ha.

The new Teagasc marginal abatement cost curve (MACC) shows the importance of the scheme to reach climate change targets, they argued.

The group has also proposed an environmental scheme aimed specifically at the tillage sector.

Applicants would adopt a number of measures and be eligible for a maximum payment of €10,000 per annum.

The group has called for an annual budget of €20m for a five-year period.

This, according to the group, "compares favourably" with the organic budget currently in position.

Enthusiasm

"This Government has committed a substantial budget towards the organics sector in last year's budget.

"We, as tillage farmers, have not seen the same enthusiasm as regards a financial commitment by this Government for our sector, a sector seen in a very positive light to reach climate change targets," they said.

The measures would focus on improving water quality by reducing sediment and residual nutrients in waterways, lock in carbon to soil, make soils more climate resilient, reduce chemical fertiliser dependency and also help reverse biodiversity loss.

Arúil environment scheme

IGGG has proposed that the scheme be called 'Arúil Environement Scheme' and that it would work on a similar vein to the current ACRES scheme, but with a targeted focus on tillage.

"The participation of tillage-only farmers in previous schemes like REPS and GLAS was considered quite poor and we believe this can be addressed with a targeted scheme for the sector."

Some of the proposed measures include:

Settlement ponds.

Arable margin.

Wild flower strips/plots.

Hedge trimming every one in two years maximum in plots.

Cover cropping - to be in place for a minimum of eight weeks.

Encourage urea usage.

Leave plots/strips unharvested.

Mixed crop plots/strips unharvested.

Minimum disturbance crop establishment introduced to crop rotation.

Bird boxes.

Bee hives.

Barn owl boxes.

New hedgerows.

Tree planting.

Gearóg coppice/plantation establishment.

Gearóg arable fallow.

Over winter stubble.

Buffer strips.

Traditional orchard.

All participants would adopt a number of those measures to be eligible for payment, according to the group, and a once-off payment could be considered for the settlement pond establishment.

"It is our view that the above scheme proposal would give encouragement to increase the national area of tillage mandated under the Irish climate action plan and the European green deal," they said.