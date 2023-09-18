The Irish Grain Growers Group has called on Government to consider an aid payment for tillage farmers. \ Andy Gibson

The Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) has called on the Government to consider introducing an exceptional aid payment for active tillage farmers for 2023.

“This has been one of the most challenging seasons for tillage farmers in living memory,” a spokesperson for the group said.

Tillage farmers are “being hit from all sides” in 2023, according to the group.

This, it said, is down to lower direct payments under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), extremely high costs of production, a tough growing season and changes to the nitrates derogation.

“While fertiliser prices have eased, they did not ease in time for tillage farmers to avail of this spring.

“Practically all chemical fertiliser is applied to crops by mid- to late-April. Plant protection products rose in price, some by up to 25%,” it stated, adding that soaring diesel and machinery prices are other issues.

Changes to the nitrates derogation, which are driving increased competition in the land market, mean that tillage farmers are “feeling the brunt” of the land rental market, the group added.

Precedence

The Government has already supported other sectors this year, with the likes of the Fodder Support Scheme, the group argued, stating that the precedence is there.

“If this Government is serious about its climate action plan and wanting to increase the tillage area, it must consider financial support to a sector when it's struggling.

"Other sectors have gotten the support when requested - this Government cannot fail us in our time of need,” the spokesperson added.