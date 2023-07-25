Grain prices are very volatile at present. Reports suggest that this is mainly due to the expiration of the Black Sea grain deal and attacks on ports and infrastructure in Ukraine.

On Monday, Reuters reported that Ukrainian grain warehouses were destroyed on the Danube River. Last week saw port infrastructure attacked.

Grain markets have moved higher over the past few days. After a drop on Friday of €6.75/t, the Matif wheat price for December increased on Monday by €14.50/t.

There was a lot of movement in grain markets last week. Taking Matif (French) wheat as the guide, it increased by as much as €21.25/t from Monday to Thursday (17-20 July), but dropped back on Friday (21 July) as stated above by about €6.25/t and increased again on Monday 24 July by €14.50/t.

Closing prices

Here are the closing prices for French (Matif) wheat for December for the past few days:

Monday 17 July - €238.25/t.

Tuesday 18 July - €240.75/t.

Wednesday 19 July - €258.00/t.

Thursday 20 July - €259.50/t.

Friday 21 July - €252.75/t.

Monday 24 July - €267.25/t.

The London wheat price for November also increased in price on Monday by £9/t to £216/t, up from Friday’s close of £207/t.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat for September was at 697.50 cent per bushel (c/bu) on Friday evening, down from 727c/bu on Thursday evening (20 July).

On Monday afternoon 24 July, that price was at 757.50c/bu, up 60c/bu on Friday’s close.

US maize had also moved up in price. The September price for CBOT maize was at 561c/bu on Monday afternoon, up 34c/bu from Friday 21 July.

Oilseed rape

Looking at oilseed rape and here are the prices for French (Matif) oilseed rape for August for the past few days:

Monday 17 July - €469.50/t.

Tuesday 18 July - €477.25/t.

Wednesday 19 July - €503.25/t.

Thursday 20 July - €497.75/t.

Friday 21 July - €470/t.

Monday 24 July - €452/t.

Malting barley

Malting barley prices also increased last week.

The Free-On-Board (FOB) Creil Planet price hit €298/t on Wednesday 19 July, bringing the average harvest price for Boortmalt suppliers to €274.67/t. A €10/t charge is to come off this price.

Progress in fields at home

Many farmers were out in the fields again last night, Monday, 25 July. Winter barley is a priority, while many farmers are cutting winter oats and oilseed rape as well.

Rain on Thursday night and Friday, depending on where you were in the country, put a stop to work in the tillage fields for Irish farmers last week.

Good progress was made, but there is a lot of work still to be done. Read more here.