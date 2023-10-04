Grain at the yard of Dairygold Co-op in Mogeely, Co Cork. \ Philip Doyle

Dairygold has finalised the prices it will pay to its suppliers for harvest 2023. The co-op will pay €200/t for green feed barley and €210/t for green feed wheat.

These prices are excluding VAT and include the co-op’s premium of €5/t, which is based on the co-op’s minimum purchase terms.

The prices are based on grain traded at 20% moisture content and the moisture bonus deduction is €2/t, revised from last year.

Those who managed to get malting barley over the weighbridge will be paid €290/t.

The co-op encouraged growers to plant beans in the spring, when it offered a minimum price of €285/t. Growers who did not lock into that price will receive €255/t.

Oilseed rape growers will receive €410/t at 9% moisture content.

Dairygold harvest prices 2023

Feed barley: €200/t.

Feed wheat: €210/t.

Feed oats: €195/t.

Malting barley: €290/t.

Contracted beans: €285/t.

Non-contracted beans: €255/t.

Oilseed rape: €410/t.

These prices include a co-op premium and are based on moisture contents of 20% for cereals and beans and 9% for oilseed rape.

The co-op premium is €5/t and only applies to cereal crops. This brings the base price for feed barley to €195/t, for feed wheat to €205/t, feed oats to €190/t and malting barley to €285/t.

Speaking on the announcement, Dairygold’s head of agribusiness Liam O’Flaherty said: “Overall, the 2023 harvest was completed under challenging conditions and great credit is due to all our growers who delivered quality grain to Dairygold.

"Quality Irish cereals are a key component of our feed rations and Dairygold will always aim to pay a competitive price for our members’ grain.”

Chair Seán O’Brien commented: “As a 100% farmer owned co-operative, tillage growers are a very important part of Dairygold’s business and we remain committed to supporting and developing this sector of our business into the future.”

2022 prices

In 2022, Dairygold paid €302/t for green feed barley, €312/t for green feed wheat, €297/t for green feed oats, €385/t for malting barley, €355/t for contracted beans and €570/t for oilseed rape.