Grain prices continued to fall as the new week opened.

Matif wheat for December finished at €268.75/t at close of business on Monday evening 6 March. That was down €3.75/t on Friday's close.

Overall, the price has dropped significantly in the last few weeks. The December Matif price finished 2022 at €289.75/t and has been on a downward trend for January and February.

French maize prices also dropped at similar rates. The November price finished at €258.50/t on Monday, down €4.50/t on Friday's close of €263/t.

Oilseed rape for November dropped by €7.75/t to €533.50/t on Monday evening.

Progress on the soya bean harvest in Brazil is playing into the drop in oilseed prices as a big crop is expected.

Native prices

Closer to home, Boortmalt made an offer of €300/t to growers last week and that offer is to stay open until 7 March.

Malting barley growers can fix the price on up to 20% of their contract with the merchant which they are dealing with.

Growers should note that the €10/t charge - to cover drying and logistics costs - will not apply to fixed prices, but will apply to the harvest price, which is calculated from the average Free-On-Board (FOB) Creil Planet price from mid-April to mid-September.

Last week, Tirlán released green harvest prices of €220/t for feed barley and €228/t for feed wheat.