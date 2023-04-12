Spring barley being delivered at Brett Brothers grain intake depot in Ardfinnan, Co Tipperary. \ Donal O'Leary

Grain prices remain on a downward trend this week.

French wheat price (dried) for December dropped €8/t last week to €254.50/t. That’s down €35.25/t since the beginning of the year.

Translating this to prices at home, Tirlán offered €212/t for green barley at harvest and €222/t for green wheat, both down €3/t on the week before.

Oilseed prices are not in a good position. Last Wednesday, French oilseed prices for November dropped €20.50/t in a day to €458/t, but recovered somewhat on Thursday coming back up to €465.25/t.

However, at the time of going to print, that price was down at €449.25/t, down €15/t on Tuesday’s, 11 April, close.