Grain prices jumped at the beginning of this week, but began to climb back down by Wednesday. Last Friday, French wheat closed at its lowest December price in almost a month, at €249.75/t. However, by Tuesday evening, 18 April, that price had reached €261.50/t.

A ban on imports of grain from Ukraine to Poland looks to have impacted those prices, as concerns around supply were raised. On Saturday, Poland and Hungary announced they would ban imports of certain produce from Ukraine as farmers protested against reduced prices in those countries.

Approximately two weeks ago, the Polish agriculture minister resigned as a result of what was happening. The European Commission had extended duty-free imports of Ukrainian grain until June 2024 and grain was reported to be building up in Poland.

An agreement was reached on Tuesday evening, to allow grain to move again by the end of the week, and prices subsequently dropped back down on Wednesday.

Oilseed rape continued to drop also. At the beginning of 2023, the French price for oilseed rape for November 2023 was at €583/t. Last Friday it had fallen to €448.25/t, down €17/t last over the week and €134.75/t from the start of the year. It showed an improvement this week, but dropped again on Wednesday.

Tirlán offered green grain prices this week for September 2023 of €222/t for green feed wheat and €212/t for green feed barley. These prices are unchanged from last week.