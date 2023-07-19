Spot markets for grain are showing little sign of panic buying, in response to Russia pulling out of a deal that allowed the safe passage of ships from Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

Spot prices for barley into Belfast have slipped back below £200/t in recent days and traded close to £190/t on Tuesday. Factoring in handling and transport costs, plus a margin, leaves barley delivered on-farm around £225/t.

Maize and wheat did initially see a minor price increase as the Black Sea agreement ended, but those gains were wiped out within a matter of hours. Maize meal continues to trade around £245/t on-farm, while soya will cost just under £450/t for on-farm delivery. With spot markets holding steady, there is growing optimism that livestock rations prices will continue to ease going into the autumn period.

Hope for resolution

Russia’s exit from the Black Sea agreement is a blow for grain supply, especially to countries in Africa. However, negotiations to restore the arrangement continue and a positive outcome is expected, as Russian fertiliser exports also benefit under the agreement.

Grain importers across Europe have moved to establish alternative shipping routes over the past 12 months, reducing the reliance on grain sourced through Black Sea ports.

As a result, feed mills based in Ireland are better insulated against any disruption within supply chains when compared with last summer, when imported barley was trading above £300/t.

Read more