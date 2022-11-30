Grain markets have been largely flat over the past week, but volatility remains. MATIF December wheat futures closed last Friday at €326.75/t compared with €327.25 on the previous Wednesday. It closed at €325.50/t on Monday of this week and €326/t on Tuesday.
The market continues to be both nervous and volatile. There is little doubt but that the Ukrainian export corridor continues to pressure price sentiment and now the protests in China over COVID-19 lockdown issues have added to demand fears.
