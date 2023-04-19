November prices for dry barley are at around €250/t to €255/t.

Grain markets have been up and down this week, as import bans were imposed and lifted on Ukrainian grain.

In general, it is hard to see dramatic changes in markets in the short term, with no sign of a weather problem at present, little demand and what looks to be good supply.

Looking ahead to the summer, a record maize crop is forecast from Brazil of 125 million tonnes.

On Thursday 13 April, French wheat for December reached a low of €249.75/t. This price level was not seen since 23 March.

However, markets picked up early this week, with uncertainty over Ukrainian grain, and by close of business on Tuesday 18 April, December wheat was at €261.50/t.

On Saturday, Reuters reported that Poland announced it was banning imports of grain, milk, meat, fruit, vegetables and other products from Ukraine until 30 June. Hungary and Slovakia followed.

The decision to ban imports came as a result of farmer anger that grain was coming into Poland and reducing the price of their produce. Poland and Ukraine entered talks and by Tuesday evening had come to an arrangement to allow produce to flow, aiming to avoid a build-up of grain in Poland.

Grain prices began to drop on Wednesday. At the time of going to print, the French price for December was down €6/t to €255.50/t.

Meanwhile, the Black Sea grain initiative is due to expire on 18 May and reports suggest that it may not be renewed.

There were reports of inspections being blocked, but further reports stated that inspections had resumed. Talks around this deal will no doubt keep volatility in markets.

Oilseeds

Oilseed rape continued on its downward trend last week. On Friday, the French November price finished at €448.25/t, down €17/t in a week.

However, that price improved this week, hitting €480/t on Tuesday evening, but, like wheat, declined on Wednesday and was at €471.75/t at the time of going to print.

Weather in the US

Winter wheat condition in the US continues to impact on markets.

Although area has increased by 9% quality and quantity is still a concern..

Snow landed in parts of the US as well. However, Monday’s crop progress report showed that 8% of corn is estimated to be planted, up 3% on the five-year average.

Native prices

At home, spot prices for wheat are running around €265/t with barley no higher than €250/t.

November price indications suggest prices just above current spot prices for dried grain.