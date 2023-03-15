The grant aid scheme is funded by Ireland's allocation of the BAR.

An investment aid scheme of €3.1m for the seed and chipping potato sectors is now open for applications.

In 2022, €3m was provided in support of the seed potato sector, however the scheme has been expanded this year to also include growers of Irish chipping potatoes.

The scheme is funded from monies under Ireland’s allocation of the Brexit Adjustment Reserve Fund (BAR).

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the scheme will assist in the development of capacity within the Irish seed and chipping potato sectors. It will also aid improvements in the production, storage and marketing infrastructure of seed and chipping potatoes.

By providing grant assistance, producers will be able to put more towards the capital cost of specialised equipment and facilities, he said.

"I want to see the sector grow and flourish in the years ahead. We are 'potato royalty', and I want to ensure that there is a strong and vibrant industry in the years ahead.

“The scheme recognises especially the challenges faced by the Irish potato sector following the UK’s decision to leave the EU," he said.

Expansion

The expansion of the scheme, McConalogue said, to include Irish chipping potato growers will help to secure and protect the potato industry further into the future.

"This scheme will enable these specialized growers to develop capacity and ensure a renewed focus is on the local supply model," he said.

In relation to seed potatoes, approximately 4,000 tonnes of seed potato previously supplied by Great Britain, from 1 January 2021, can no longer be imported into Ireland. Ireland also imports approximately 64,000 tonnes of potatoes from the UK.

Most of these fresh potato imports are used by chip shop owners, McConalogue explained.

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity (with special responsibility for horticulture) Pippa Hackett said that the horticultural sector is a critical component of Irish agriculture.

"I am delighted that this 2023 scheme of investment aid will facilitate the expansion of the Irish seed and chipping potato sectors.

"The funding provided by this scheme will be of great benefit to those growers in the seed and chipping potato sectors and will assist them in developing their capacity, ensuring a consistent supply of Irish potatoes and displacements of imports," she said.