Grant approval letters have started to be issued to successful applicants to the 2023 Scheme of Investment Aid for the Seed Potato Sector and Chipping Potato Sector.

The €3.1m scheme is utilising funding under Ireland’s allocation from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) fund. The grant assistance provided to producers will go towards the capital cost of specialised equipment and facilities.

Launching the grant approvals on Wednesday, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “It was heartening to see such a high level of interest in the scheme, which highlights the confidence and commitment of the Irish seed and chipping potato growers to the future of this industry.

“The expansion of the scheme in 2023 to include Irish chipping potato growers demonstrates my continued support to the ongoing development of this important industry,” the minister added.

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett said that while “the UK’s decision to leave the European Union presented growers with many challenges, this scheme has provided a great opportunity for Irish growers to address these challenges by enabling them to develop capacity and facilitating the expansion of a sustainable homegrown industry”.

Applicants with any queries can email seedpotatogrants@agriculture.gov.ie or call 01-505 8886.