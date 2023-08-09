The scheme opens on 19 September and farmers can apply online or by paper application.

A grant of up to €1,500 towards the costs of legal and financial advice for succession planning has been announced by the Department of Agriculture.

The Succession Planning Advice Grant (SPAG) is aimed to help older farmers to plan for their future and the future of their farms.

A contribution of up to 50% of vouched legal, accounting and advisory costs, subject to a maximum payment of €1,500, will be made to eligible farmers.

Farmers who are aged 60 years and above and are not currently in a succession farm partnership are eligible to apply.

Eligible farmers must also be drawing down payments on at least a minimum of three hectares of land and be farming for a minimum of two years prior to application.

Scheme objectives

The objectives of the scheme, according to the Department, are to encourage best practice in intergenerational land transfer to address, among other things, significant generational imbalances within farming.

Making the announcement, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “While not unique to Ireland, I recognise that there are considerable demographic challenges in the agricultural sector and am therefore very pleased to announce this new support initiative under Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan.

“It is very important to be able to assist farmers in making what can be very difficult, but ultimately very important, decisions about the future of their farming enterprise.

"This scheme will be an important addition to the range of supports for generational renewal already in place, including significant agri-taxation supports, and strong supports for young farmers and collaborative farming under the CAP Strategic Plan.”

Information

An information webinar for the new scheme is scheduled for 6 September 2023 at 7pm.

A registration link for the webinar is available here, on all Department of Agriculture social media platforms or contact your local adviser to register.

The scheme will open from 19 September, paper application forms will be available at the National Ploughing Championships and from the Department website.

Applications will be open until the end of 2023 and the first tranche payment will be in the first three months of 2024.