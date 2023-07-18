Grant Thornton, long-time auditors of troubled charity Bóthar, has resigned from its position with the Limerick-based organisation.

In its letter to the charity, Grant Thornton said: "There are no circumstances connected with our resignation which we consider should be brought to the notice of members or creditors of the company."

The latest set of accounts for Bóthar, which were audited by Grant Thornton and ran to the end of June 2021, showed the costs to the charity from alleged fraud - and the investigation into it - had hit €1.2m.

Grant Thornton had been auditors of Bóthar since at least 1998.