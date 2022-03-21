The latest call for grant applicants under the Africa Agri-Food Development Programme (AADP) was launched by ministers Colm Brophy and Pippa Hackett.

Grants of up to €250,000 are now available for agri-food companies under the Africa Agri-Food Development Programme (AADP) to support businesses to develop new markets on the continent.

The programme, now running for 10 years, has launched its latest call for applications, which remains open until 30 April.

It matches African companies with Irish partners, helping make their business propositions more sustainable.

AADP is a joint initiative between the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Agriculture.

Sustainable growth

Minister of state at Department of Agriculture Senator Pippa Hackett said the programme has supported “sustainable growth of the local food industry” in Africa and enabled the “building [of] markets for local produce".

She said the initiative also supports “mutual trade between Ireland and Africa”.

Minister of state with responsibility for overseas development aid and diaspora Colm Brophy said: “Through the AADP, we are enabling the sharing of Irish business knowledge and expertise with partners in Africa.

"This allows a win-win outcome - supporting Irish companies looking to grow and African companies looking for investment or know-how.

“At a time when questions of food security are on our global agenda, the AADP allows Irish businesses interested in investing in Africa do so, while at the same time building really positive impact for the African agri-food industry.”

For further information on the grants available to agri-food companies, click here.

For queries in relation to the application for the funding, companies can email aadp@agriculture.gov.ie.

