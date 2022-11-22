The landslide at the Dawn of Hope bridge in Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim. \ James Connolly

Farmers in Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim, are to be compensated following a landslide which occurred in June 2020, the Department of Agriculture has announced.

The 19 farmers affected will be eligible for a hardship grant of up to €20,000 each.

The package will provide financial support to those landowners whose agricultural lands were inundated with peat silt and sludge as a consequence of the overspill caused by the landslide.

Support will also be provided for fencing and gateways on agricultural land affected by the landslide.

For the owners of forestry affected by the landslide, funding is being provided for the reconstitution of affected forest areas as part of the aid package.

Stressful

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said it was an incredibly difficult and stressful situation for those in the area.

“We have all worked very hard in order to deliver this package that I hope will bring comfort to the farmers and landowners," Minister McConalogue said.

The Department is writing to those affected by the landslide with details of the scheme. The attention of applicants is drawn to the closing date for the receipt of applications under the aid package which is Wednesday 30 November 2022.

The Department of Agriculture has also asked the European Commission to accept the overspill area affected by the landslide as eligible for the Basic Payment Scheme.

The landslide occurred in Drumkeeran in June 2020 and saw thousands of gallons of water and tonnes of peat wash on to farmland.

A large amount of peat lodged and then spilled over a bridge known as the Dawn of Hope in the area, it then continued downstream towards Lough Allen, flooding farmland.

Over 100ac of farmland, forestry and riverbank were affected by the landslide.

