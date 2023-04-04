Galway farmer Patrick Lyons has lost 18 sheep following an attack by two dogs on his flock.

Yet another farmer has been hit with a dog attack on their sheep, this time at Cloonoon, Woodford, Co Galway.

Sheep farmer Patrick Lyons has lost 18 sheep "and counting" - 10 lambs and eight ewes - after two dogs attacked his flock on Sunday 5 March.

Some 12 sheep were found dead at the scene, two died two days later and a further four ewes have died in the weeks since, due to their wounds.

The sheep included early-lambing ewes with lambs at foot, which were “nearly fit to sell”, says Lyons.

They were left with bite wounds on their ears, throats and heads, according to the farmer.

Cost

All in, including the value of the sheep, vet and knackery bills, Lyons said he is facing a bill of almost €3,000.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, the Galway farmer described how the attack occurred between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on the day in question.

Some of the lambs killed by dogs on Patrick Lyons' farm.

Lyons and his son came upon the flock during the dog attack and the dogs bolted through a ditch at the bottom of the field and through a herd of dairy cows.

He said he was unable to locate the two dogs from there - a larger black and white pointer-type dog and a brown labrador type.

“We rang the guards straight away, but sure it was a waste of time by the time they came out,” he said.

A dog warden from Galway County Council is understood to have visited the area last week and gone from house to house to ensure all dogs are microchipped.

Previous attack

Patrick Lyons explained that this is the second time in four years his sheep have been attacked by dogs.

Lambs were found scattered around the field with wounds to their necks.

On higher fines for dog owners recently brought in by Government, the Galway farmer said: “Sure what good is it unless you know the dogs. No one will be putting their hands up.”

