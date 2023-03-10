A calf with two heads was born on the farm of Leslie Hunewill in Colorado. \ Leslie Hunewill

A two-headed calf was born in the US last week.

The calf, delivered from a heifer using a calving-jack, had two heads, four ears, one body and four legs.

It was born on the farm of Leslie Hunewill, a beef farmer in Colorado.

“[The] heifer was not making progress and my cousin could not quite figure out what the odd swelling near the head was.

The calf with two heads was born dead. \ Leslie Hunewill

“Once the heads popped free and the calf slid out, it was pretty obvious,” Hunewill said.

She confirmed that the calf was not born alive.

While the heifer was wobbly on her feet after calving, the Colarado farmer said she cleaned the two-headed calf off and has since adopted a twin calf from another cow.

