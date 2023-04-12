Teagasc will provide an update and outlook on grass and fodder supplies at a meeting of the fertiliser sub-group of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee on Thursday.

Fertiliser usage, the latest advice on grassland and crops and an update on fertiliser supply is also on the agenda.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue McConalogue has sought the re-engagement of the committee to ensure adequate fodder and feed stocks are in the country in the coming months. There will also be a discussion on the fertiliser supply chain between farm organisations, the fertiliser industry and co-ops and retailers. The group met previously in October 2022.