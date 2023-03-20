Farms with over 350 livestock units (LU) could require an environmental permit to operate in the coming years under the EU’s industrial emissions directive (IED).

However, grass-based cattle and pig farms with a low stocking density and where stock are kept outdoors for a large part of the year are set to be exempt from the permit system.

This was the position put forward by the EU’s environmental ministers at the Council of the EU in recent days. The European Parliament has to decide on its approach to the directive and then negotiations will begin on the final regulation.

“Rearing of cattle or pigs in installations operating under extensive production regimes should be exempted from the scope of IED, since they contribute positively to preserving landscapes, forest fire prevention and protecting biological diversity and habitats,” EU environmental ministers said.

“The exemption should cover installations with pasture-based rearing of cattle or pigs with a low stocking density where the animals are kept outdoors [for] a large part of the year. The area used for calculating the density should be used for grazing by the animals in the installation or for growing fodder or forage used for feeding the animals in the installation,” it added.

The criteria which define a low stocking density and for stock being outdoors for a “large part of the year” are not contained in the regulation.

Extensive

Extensive production is defined as farms “where the stocking density is less than 2LU/ha used only for grazing or growing fodder or forage used for feeding the animals” on the farm.

The latest Teagasc national farm survey, from 2021, shows that the average stocking rate on Irish dairy farms is 2.1LU/ha.

Once agreed, the new rules would be applied progressively, starting with the largest farms. The original position put forward by EU environment ministers was for farms with 150LU to require a permit. It has revised its position upwards to 350LU.

Farms, along with companies involved in electricity and cement production, waste management and waste incineration, will be required to operate in accordance with a permit, granted by national authorities.

Emission limits

The permit sets emission limit values for “polluting substances” emitted by the plants and farms.

“The permits cover emissions to air, water and land, waste generation, use of raw materials, energy efficiency, noise, prevention of environmental accidents, and restoration of the site upon closure. The emission limit values are based on the best available techniques (BAT) to restrict emissions,” the council said.

IFA

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that including livestock farming within the EU ‘Industrial Emissions Directive (IED)’ was the completely wrong approach in the first place.

“Farms are already heavily regulated and they are not ‘industrial’ units. We have a pasture-based system in this country. This is driven by ideology, not science, and it’s the ‘thin end of the wedge’ to force a costly licensing regime on farming,” he said.

He said that 350LU is still “completely over the top”.