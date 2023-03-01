The past few weeks have been exceptional weather wise, with ground conditions excellent and those with stock at grass achieving great graze-outs.

However, those with stock still to be turned out are now looking at a changeable forecast for the weekend. The dilemma is whether to turn out now or wait to see how the weather shapes up over the next five to seven days.

On farms where stock can be let out to grass around the yard and re-housing is not a big task, turnout should still be considered.

The saving in silage and meal costs are too great to ignore and grazing off swards that have been closed since last autumn will help kick start growth and improve grass quality for subsequent grazings.

Farmers

Dwayne Stanley – Thurles, Co Tipperary

I have the weanlings out grazing the 75ac of silage ground. They should be finished it by the middle of next week.

About 20ac of this ground received 3,000gal/ac of slurry after grazing and I plan to do the rest of it once stock come off the ground. We covered around 40 acres of grazing ground with 2,000gal/ac of slurry via dribble bar.

This was ground with lower grass covers. No fertiliser has been applied yet, I would like to see temperatures higher before going out.

There are just 13 of the 42 spring cows left to calve. Last week I scanned 78 autumn calvers and 75 were in calf, of which 64 are served to AI.

We are down to 12 finishing cattle, they have been slaughtered earlier this year thanks to better grazing management last year.

System Suckler / calf to beef

Soil type Variable

Farm cover (kg DM/ha) 680

Growth (kg DM/ha/day) 5

Demand (kg DM/ha/day) 9

Brian Geraghty – Dysart, Co Roscommon

I have 100 head of stock at grass between contract rearing dairy heifers and dairy beef heifers. They are grazing in five batches across the farm. Most of them are only out since last weekend. I have never seen the farm as dry in February as it is this year.

I took advantage of the good conditions and spread half the farm with 2,000gal/acre of slurry about a fortnight ago, while I spread a half bag of protected urea on the other half of the farm.

I have enough silage to see me into April but hopefully, growth will kick on and I won’t have to use it all.

Stock are currently grazing covers of between 1,200kgDM/ha and 1,400kgDM/ha and are very content. Graze outs are as good as you would see in the month of May.

System Dairy calf to beef

Soil type Variable

Farm cover (kg DM/ha) 545

Growth (kg DM/ha/day) 5

Demand (kg DM/ha/day) 17

Trevor Boland – Dromard, Co Sligo

It has been a super month here albeit quite cold. Growth as a result is slow but what grass is there, we are able to graze it. I buy in around 30 Hereford and Angus cross dairy yearlings each year.

This year’s consignment went straight to grass around the farmyard. This is to allow them time to settle and for any sickness to be easily seen, as well as the fact that they are easy to house if the weather was to turn.

They will go to the outfarm in another two weeks or so, weather depending. I have an autumn calving herd, so at the moment the calves are creeping out to grass as they please.

They have had access to grass all winter and it is amazing how much time they spend outdoors, even at night. I have no fertiliser spread yet.

System Suckler and beef farm

Soil type Mostly dry

Farm cover (kg DM/ha) 760

Growth (kg DM/ha/day) 5

Demand (kg DM/ha/day) 7