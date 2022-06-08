On medium and heavily stocked farms there is usually a pinch point for grass at this time of year where farms are waiting for some silage ground to come back available for grazing and the real burst of growth on the grazing platform has passed.

Speaking to many farmers over the last two weeks, the majority have reported excellent first cut silage yields which will be more than welcome this winter.

The downside of this, however, is that mown swards will take longer to recover after a heavy cut of silage and so will take that bit longer to come back into the grazing rotation.

Where silage is just being done this week, grazing the headlands will buy you a few days grace.

However, where silage was cut a week to 10 days ago, and where grass supply remains tight, the only option may be to reduce the demand for grass.

Some farms in the south will have to explore these options as the need for moisture increases.

Farmers

DerekO’Donoghue – Salesian College, Pallaskenry

We are running out of grass at the moment and in real need of rainfall. Hopefully we will get some significant amounts of rain in the coming days.

We are just at a pinch point between having first cut silage ground back available for grazing. Regrowth on the cut swards is quite slow. At the moment we are prioritising the calves and lambs.

Yearling cattle will have to be housed for a week or so and fed silage just until there is sufficient grass on the farm once again.

On the sheep side, we are starting to creep feed lambs which is not normally done on the farm, and weaning may be brought forward by a fortnight to three weeks in order to reduce grass demand for the ewes.

System: Dairy calf to beef & sheep

Soil type: Free draining

Farm cover (kg DM/ha): 365

Growth (kg DM/ha/day): 38

Demand (kg DM/ha/day): 35

Shaun Diver – Tullamore Farm, Co Offaly

Grass supply is very good at the moment, although grazing quality in some areas of the farm is beginning to struggle. Hopefully with the bit of rain this week it will freshen things up.

I plan to cover some of the grazing ground with a half bag of urea in the coming days.

I cut 17 acres for hay and if we get a few days dry towards the end of the week it should make nice quality feed. I find having a few bales of hay always handy either for dry cows or for ewes in the lambing pens.

Breeding is progressing well, but a few cows have repeated twice and four are yet to call – mostly later calvers. To identify any problems as early as possible they will be scanned later this week.

System: Suckler to beef

Soil type: Variable

Farm cover (kg DM/ha): 1,042

Growth (kg DM/ha/day): 55

Demand (kg DM/ha/day): 49

Oisín Kennedy – Aclare, Co Sligo

Ground conditions are almost perfect, which means we are maximising grass utilisation. The multispecies sward had its second grazing and stock seem to be doing well on it.

The clover is really kicking on in the sward. We have a further eight acres seeded with multispecies but it is still about a month away from its first grazing.

Calving is down to the last few heifers. A problem with a bull last year saw some go later than we would like. We hope to pull back these heifers this year.

Out of almost 50 cows and heifers to calved, the calving jack has been used just once.

First cut silage was made in late-May. The crops were good, yielding almost 10 bales to the acre of well wilted grass.

System: Suckler to beef & sheep

Soil type: Heavy

Farm cover (kg DM/ha): 964

Growth (kg DM/ha/day): 56

Demand (kg DM/ha/day): 29