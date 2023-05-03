Prices for grazing stores are benefitting from improved buying demand.

There is growing demand in the marts for light to mid-weight store cattle as grass growth improves.

Along with cattle agents buying on a weekly basis, mart managers confirm there are more farmers around the rings.

Prices on offer are heavily dependent on stock quality and liveweight. Good-quality heifers weighing 450-500kg are making 260-300p/kg for animals with continental genetics. Where heifers could potentially be suitable for breeding, prices upwards of 350p/kg are being paid.

Continental-type bullocks are making 280-320p/kg for animals weighing 400-550kg.

Plainer stores and animals with a strong dairy influence are going for 210-270p/kg depending on quality, liveweight and breed type.

Weanlings

Strong weanlings weighing 350-450kg are making prices well above the 300p/kg mark, and at the upper end of the market, those with a strong Charolais and Limousin influence are returning prices of 350-380p/kg.

Heavy stores

With a solid beef trade, prices for short-keep and finished stores also remain robust, with 300-330p/kg being paid for animals with U grading potential.

Plainer cattle are at 240-270p/kg, with Friesian bullocks on 190-230p/kg.

Cull cows are returning prices above 300p/kg for top-quality younger animals in slaughter-fit condition. Fleshed cows with lower conformation are making upwards of 240p/kg.

Factory prices

Finished cattle prices are holding firm. Quotes remain on 482p/kg for U-3 grading animals, with most deals hovering around 500p/kg for in-spec cattle.

Cull cows are on a quote of 390p/kg for R3 animals, but prices are generally running between 410p/kg and 420p/kg.

Forecasts

Meanwhile, cattle forecasts in NI continue to show fewer numbers coming forward when compared to the previous year.

According to APHIS data compiled by the Livestock and Meat Commission, the number of cattle destined for beef processing aged between 12 and 30 months was 443,003 at the start of May.

That is down 10,389 head on the same period last year.

Closer analysis shows there are currently 2,693 fewer beef cattle aged between 24 and 30 months, which points to supplies remaining tight over the coming weeks.

While there is a small increase of 441 head in cattle aged between 18 and 24 months, the number in the 12 to 18 month bracket is down 8,137 head.

