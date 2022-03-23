It’s hard to complain about the weather when we get weeks like this in late March. If one was to be critical you could point to a cold easterly breeze earlier in the week knocking back re-growth. Now, farmers on wet land won’t care too much about that, and rightly so. However, those with 70% to 90% of the farm grazed and on the lookout for where to put cows next week have a different view. All in all we can’t complain, but every situation needs to be managed carefully.

The predicted growth rates for the coming week (see maps) are all very positive. Past experience tells us that these predictions tend to overshoot the runway a little bit, but even taking that into account it’s great growth for late March and a welcome boost for those looking for grass in the second round.

However, don’t throw away the long trousers just yet. The weather forecast is for a return to colder temperatures next week which will reduce growth rates again. Those with lots of grass can sail on, but those that are tight need to be cautious.

With the price of meal, it’ll pay farmers to be cautious and ensure they have lots of grass in April. It’s ok to feed some silage now, but it’s not good to be feeding silage because you’re short of grass in mid-April, a few weeks before breeding and cows at peak production.

Sward Watch

Predicted grass growth for the coming week is good, higher than demand on most farms so those with a lot of grass and not a lot of grazing done need to get motoring.

Reduce meal and stop feeding silage where there is ample grass and turn out all stock to increase the area grazed.

Farms that are tight for grass need to ensure they have enough grass in the second rotation. Ration what is left in the first round to get to early April.

Lower stocked farms can start the second rotation earlier than higher stocked farms but it all depends on average farm cover, growth rates and demand.

Niall Moloney – Crecora, Co Limerick

The east breeze has been hard on grass growth and we’re tight enough for grass. I’ve over 80% of the farm grazed, with 11ha in the first round left so I’m grazing 1ha per day to stretch to 3 April. They’re coming in at 2pm every day to get silage in the yard before evening milking and then back out to grass full time. I increased meal to 4kg. In fairness it has been a good spring as I’ve only missed six grazings since 28 January. Everywhere has got the second round of 35 units/acre of nitrogen and the plan is to follow the cows with 1.5 bags/acre of 18:6:12 in the second round. There is a cover of 800kg on first grazed paddocks.

Stocking Rate (cows/ha): 3.3

Growth Rate (kg/day): 13

Average Farm Cover (kg/ha): 700

Yield (l/cow/day): -

Fat % : 4.22

Protein %: 3.30

Milk Solids (kg/cow): -

Supplement Fed (kg/cow/day): 4

Oisin Gill – Hollymount, Co Mayo

There was great drying in the last week but it was harsh enough at times, Wednesday was the best day in terms of growth so far.

Things are going well, I have a good bit of grass and plan to start the second rotation on 10 April.

I still have a good few heavy covers to get through as I skipped into the lighter covers to get more area grazed.

The farm got 30 units/acre of urea already and we’re following the cows with slurry. The plan is to spread a little over one bag/acre of 18:6:12 across the farm at the end of the month.

Stocking Rate (cows/ha): 3.2

Growth Rate (kg/day): 13

Average Farm Cover (kg/ha: 800

Yield (l/cow/day): 20

Fat %: 4.80

Protein %: 3.78

Milk Solids (kg/cow): 1.77

Supplement Fed (kg/cow/day): 4

Barry Reilly – Teagasc Ballyhaise, Co Cavan

The weather is really suiting us here and we’re grazing the low land by the river during the day and heavier covers by night.

Our demand is more or less equal to growth but we still have a good few cows to calve so that will increase the demand whenever they calve.

There’s no silage in the diet and cows are on 3kg of meal.

About about 90% of the farm has an average of 55 units/acre of nitrogen out on it between fertiliser and slurry.

We have 60% of the farm grazed and regrowth is going good.

Stocking Rate (cows/ha): 2.5

Growth Rate (kg/day): 20

Average Farm Cover (kg/ha): 840

Yield (l/cow/day): 23.5

Fat % : 4.21

Protein %: 3.64

Milk Solids (kg/cow): 1.9

Supplement Fed (kg/cow/day): 3