Grass supply was never really an issue this spring for the most part; what was the issue was grazing it. While some farms were lucky to get paddocks grazed in February, others on heavier farms are only now getting cattle out to grass for the first time this year.

Whether you got ground grazed early or not at all, there should be decent covers available as temperatures and growth rates rise over the next few weeks. The old mantra ‘grass grows grass’ will come in to effect in a big way in the next couple of weeks. Heavier average farm covers will lead to stronger growth rates than if we were dealing with lower covers, so grass can quickly get out of hand.

One farmer I talked to this week saw covers jump from 900-1,000kg to 1,300kg in the space of a few days. While measuring is the preferred way, at a minimum you should be walking the farm and assessing grass covers by eye. Peak growth rates in April require peak management to set you up for the remainder of the year.

While some farmers are tempted to hold off on purchasing fertiliser as prices continue to drop, the utilization rate of N spread in these good growing conditions will be much higher than if it is spread later in the year. Receiving €50/tonne off of price in two months’ time will easily be dissolved in a poorer N utilisation.

Farmers

Niall O’Meara – Killimor, Co Galway

On Monday 35% of the farm received slurry through direct injection at 2,000 to 2,500gal/ac. Slurry analysis showed N – 2.52%, P – 0.41kg/1,000kg and K 5.75kg/1,000kg.

All the cattle have been turned out again as the cows were housed for 10 days during the wet spell last week.

Twelve paddocks of silage ground received half the requirement of urea this week, as we are waiting to see whether or not some of these are needed for grazing stock.

I have good covers ahead at the moment due to the cows requiring less grass intake.

I finished my first rotation on Monday, but I had already started into my second rotation.

System Suckler to weaning

Soil Type Variable

Farm cover (kg/DM/ha) 1,271

Growth (kg/DM/ha/day) 61

Demand (kg/DM/ha/day) 35

Billy Gilmore – Cortoon, Co Galway

All stock are back grazing after being housed last week to prevent poaching during the wet spell. Slurry was spread in February averaging 2,000gal/ac. Dry paddocks received 20 units of urea in early February.

Soil analysis highlighted paddocks which needed lime and a half bag of potash. April began with grazed ground that had received slurry early on getting 20 units of urea, and low-lying paddocks receiving 18-6-12.

February saw good clean outs, but currently cattle have to be kept moving to prevent damage to the sward. I am fortunate to have lots of grass, which relieves some of the pressure.

*Incorrect figures were printed for Billy in last week’s edition, apologies to Billy.

System Contract rearing

Soil Type Variable

Farm cover (kg/DM/ha) 1,084

Growth (kg/DM/ha/day) 49

Demand (kg/DM/ha/day) 22

Shaun Diver – Tullamore Farm, Co Offaly

The sheep are now finished lambing and are out at grass along with the cattle, with the exception of six cows still left to calve.

We have good grass covers across all paddocks, with good grass growth continuing across the farm.

Grazing ground is due an application of urea, which we hope to get out towards the weekend if showers are forecast.

All of the silage ground was closed off on Friday, a total of 50 acres, as well as a further five acres of red clover.

It had been spread with 2,600 gal/ac of slurry during February’s dry spell and has recently received a fertiliser application of 3 bags/acre of 23-2.5-10 with sulphur.

System Suckler to finishing

Soil Type Variable

Farm cover (kg/DM/ha) 897

Growth (kg/DM/ha/day) 52

Demand (kg/DM/ha/day) 34