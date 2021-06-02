Record seed sales in Ireland and across Europe in 2020 followed by a poor grass seed harvest in the UK have resulted in a shortage of some grass seed varieties.

To maintain supplies, Germinal has ceased offering its most popular varieties, Abergain and Aberchoice, in specially prepared mixtures. However, the varieties are still available in standard grass seed mixtures.

Grass seed sales were up 10% in Ireland last year, due to good spring weather and farmers with more time and help available due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Early indications suggest that 2021 will be another good year for seed sales, but how much of the seed is in the ground is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, merchants are taking delivery of Clovermax, the only clover safe spray approved for use in new reseeds. It received emergency use clearance from Department of Agriculture for a three-month period ending in mid-September.

Supplies of Clovermax are expected to cover about 10% of the area to be reseeded.