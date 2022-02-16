High winds, heavy rain and potentially snow coming over the country over the next few days are set to put a stop to grazing.

While rainfall levels were higher than normal over the last week, ground conditions had been holding up well on free-draining soils, allowing for cows to go out by day and in many cases by night also.

If the storms bring rain, that will render grazing next to impossible without doing a lot of damage. Where facilities are present, it makes sense to use them rather than damage swards.

Most farmers who have been able to get cows out to grass have less than 10% of the farm grazed. Only farmers who had a lot of cows calved in January have been able to get more than this grazed.

Cows being housed for the next few days won’t help at getting area grazed in February.

The forecast is set to improve by early next week so a resumption to grazing should be possible then.

Where area grazed is behind target, farmers must work on getting lower covers grazed. This is key if the target to have 30% grazed in February or the first week in March is to be met. This is an important target as it means there is good grass coming back for grazing in early April. However, avoiding damage takes precedent over any area to be grazed target.

For those with no nitrogen spread yet, hold off until the weather improves.

Swardwatch

Most dairy and beef stock will be housed over the coming days as storms are set to bring high winds and heavy rain and possibly snow in parts.

Where grass is out of the diet, feed the best-quality silage available to milking cows and growing beef stock or suckler cows with calves at foot.

Forecast is set to improve next week so there should be an opportunity to get stock back out to grass.

Delay any applications of slurry or fertiliser until the weather and ground conditions improve.

Dairy farmers

Brendan Horan – Teagasc Curtins, Co Cork

Stocking rate (cows/ha): 2.75

Growth rate (kg/day): 6

Average farm cover (kg/ha): 986

Yield (l/cow/day): -

Fat %: -

Protein %: -

Milk solids (kg/cow): -

Supplement fed (kg/cow/day): 3

We got an average growth rate of 6kg/day for the last four weeks on the grass and clover swards.

Clover contents are between 3% and 5% in swards currently. Post-grazing residuals have been 3.5cm for the last few days and ground conditions have been really good for grazing, but are likely to get trickier by the end of the week.

We have 53% of the herd calved and cows are out full-time on a diet of 11kg of grass and 3kg of concentrates.

We have 16% of the area grazed on Monday so we are on track to have 30% grazed by the end of the month grazing covers of 1,200kg DM for the next 10 days.

Liam Budds – Ardmore, Co Waterford

Stocking rate (cows/ha): 3.3

Growth rate (kg/day): 10

Average farm cover (kg/ha): 1,160

Yield (l/cow/day): -

Fat %: 5.39

Protein %: 3.71

Milk solids (kg/cow): -

Supplement fed (kg/cow/day): 2

We’ve grown 10kg per day since the last measurement in mid-January. Everywhere has got either 2,600gals/acre of slurry or a half bag per acre of urea and you can really see the difference it has made.

I’ve 14% of the farm grazed to date. Cows were out grazing all day and for a few hours after the evening milking but I was bringing them in at 8pm or 9pm. I’d say they’ll be in for a few days with the bad weather. I’ve been grazing covers of 1,000kg to 1,200kg and leaving heavier covers of 1,600kg to 1,700kg until later.

Calving is going fairly well. We’ve 90 out of 150 calved and so far have no major issues to report.

Eamonn Fagan – Glasson, Co Westmeath

Stocking rate (cows/ha): 3

Growth rate (kg/day): 13

Average farm cover (kg/ha): 750

Yield (l/cow/day): -

Fat %: -

Protein %: -

Milk solids (kg/cow): -

Supplement fed (kg/cow/day): 4

We closed at a very low cover because we’re farming by the lake and swans eat a lot of the grass but despite this we grew a lot over the winter and while our cover is lower than most, we’re happy with it.

We’ve been out grazing most days for the last week but will be in now for a few days on good-quality baled silage made last summer. I haven’t spread any nitrogen yet. We normally wouldn’t spread until around now anyway but I’ll hold off until the weather improves next week and spread a half-bag of urea per acre. Half the farm got slurry and that’s growing well.

We’ve about 40% of the herd calved and things are going well.

Beef farmers

Donall Fahy – Grange

System: Dairy calf-to-beef

Soil type: Mostly dry

Farm cover (kg DM/ha): 730

Growth (kg DM/ha/day): 6

Demand (kg DM/ha/day): 0

Overwinter growth averaged 5kg DM/ha since closing in early December. Average farm cover is 730 kg DM/ha. Silage paddocks were grazed in late autumn/winter to avoid having to graze in spring, which will increase herd demand and allow a focus on completing the first rotation. Half the farm received 2,500gals/ac of slurry in January.

No chemical fertiliser has been spread due to low soil temperatures. Weanlings have been offered perennial ryegrass and red clover silage and 1.5 kg/day of concentrate over the winter. Holstein Friesian and Angus steers are weighing 337kg and 345kg, both with an ADG of 0.84. Concentrate will be removed from the diet in advance of turnout to grass over the coming weeks.

Derek O’Donoghue – Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry

System: Dairy calf to beef, sheep

Soil type: Free-draining

Farm cover (kg DM/ha): 1,174

Growth (kg DM/ha/day): 20

Demand (kg DM/ha/day): 0

Soil temperatures are running nearly 3°C above normal at 7.7°C. This, alongside corrected soil fertility and early application of nitrogen has boosted grass growth. On 21 January urea was spread at a rate of 16 units/ac across the farm. Slurry is yet to be spread.

The plan is to turn out 50 dairy-beef yearlings early next week once conditions allow. There is sufficient grass on farm to keep them out full-time and have enough grass for ewes and lambs once lambing starts on 15 March.

The latest soil test results show no lime requirement on the farm for the first time since regular soil sampling started. In 2016 the drystock farm grew 7tDM/ha while last year it averaged 14tDM/ha.

Matthew Murphy – Newford Herd, Athenry

System: Suckler to beef

Soil type: Mostly dry

Farm cover (kg DM/ha): 805

Growth (kg DM/ha/day): 10

Demand (kg DM/ha/day): 6

Grass growth over the winter was above average on the farm. Forty heifers, at an average weight of 411kg, were turned out to grass on 20 January. They grazed slightly heavier ground on the outfarm but have moved to the drier home farm this week in anticipation of poorer weather. It is likely that they will be housed for a period over the coming days.

At this stage, we have 58 cows calved and things are progressing nicely. There have been three mortalities, one of which was a twin; the other two were from first-calved heifers.

Once calved, cows and calves are moved to a straw-bedded shed with a creep area for calves.

We hope to turn cows and calves out to grass once conditions improve in the next 10 days.