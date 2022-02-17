High winds and heavy rain halted any opportunities for grazing in the last 36 to 48 hours.

While rainfall rates have varied across the country, most places got over 30mm this week and some double that, so ground is wet.

Most herds have been housed fully since the first storm on Wednesday night. Some herds haven’t gone out yet, usually for very valid reasons.

But with the worst of the weather behind us, it’s time to look ahead and ask when cows can resume grazing.

Activity

There continues to be rain in the forecast over many parts, but quantities are much less than what was received last week. Therefore, a resumption to grazing activity should be possible.

The key thing is to make sure cows are interested in grazing when they do go back out.

This involves making sure they have an appetite for grass. Without this they’ll just walk around more and cause poaching.

Keep the silage away from the milking cows for a few hours before turning them out. This will allow them to build up an appetite and then leave them out for three hours.

Previous research has found that cows can eat over 90% of their allocation in two three-hour grazing periods.

For those on heavy soils where turnout has been delayed, all that can be done is to feed the best quality silage available during this period of bad weather and hope that ground conditions clear up soon.