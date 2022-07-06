Grass growth across NI was higher year on year during the three-month period from April to June, based on data collated on farms participating in the GrassCheck programme.

Grass yields on dairy farms averaged 6.14t DM/ha during the second quarter of the year, up 11% on the 5.53t in 2021, and ahead of the 6.02t grown in 2020.

On beef and sheep farms, yields averaged 5.49t in 2022, up 16% on the 4.61t in 2021 and the 4.78t for the previous year.

Antrim has had the highest yields at 6.41t in 2022 followed by Derry at 6.36t.

