The Batt latch can be set using a timer and opened simply by sending a text to the modem.

Grass growth figures are back 10% from the three-year average, according to PastureBase figures, with Met Éireann weather stations showing rainfall levels of 43-54% of normal rainfall for the year to-date. With rainfall levels generally only fluctuating by 10% above or below normal, the final four months of 2022 could be very wet.

With this in mind, correct grazing management to try and keep cattle out at grass will be essential in a year where a lot of costly silage has already been fed due to drought.

Paddock grazing remains the best way of limiting damage to paddocks, as well as promoting growth through reducing the residency period (time spent in the field). Simply put, the aim should be to graze the paddock off as quickly as possible to prevent damage and allow for rapid regrowth.

Some aids exist for farmers who do not typically paddock graze, or who want to improve their grazing system.

Batt latch

The Batt latch can be pre-programmed by the farmer to release at a specified time to allow cattle access to a new paddock or to give them access to the farm roadway. It is of particular use to dairy farmers, allowing the farmer to program the timer to release and allow for cows to be waiting in the collection yard at milking time.

It can also be useful during wet weather conditions, where cows can be allocated grass for a few hours before the Batt latch releases and allows them access back to the yard shed.

It is also commonly used with a back-fencing system to reach grazing residuals before allowing animals into fresh grass via the timer.

A model exists fitted with a modem for a sim card, which can then be released via text. The base model retails at €450.

Gallagher SmartFence

Strip-grazing of sheep can prove difficult, with three to four lines of fencing required. This results in multiple reels or the looping of wire to create an effective temporary fence for sheep to strip graze a field. The Gallagher SmartFence 2.0 is the world’s first four wire, fully portable, all-in-one fencing system.

Gallagher SmartFence combines four strands of wire on one geared reel with 10 pre-installed posts.

The SmartFence is stated to be easy to carry and set up, and is suitable for all types of land. It comes complete with 10 temporary posts, easily clipped into place when removing the fence, with 100m of Gallagher poly wire in each reel.

The four strands of wire are all tensioned off of one geared reel. The SmartFence retails at €365.

Solar-powered fencers

Outfarms can often be used for silage cutting during the summer months, with poor grazing infrastructure in place to utilise grass for grazing in the shoulders of the year. Where there is no mains electricity available, farmers have traditionally relied on battery-powered fences which required frequent charging and could run flat easily.

Solar-powered fencing units have now become more and more popular in this regard. The solar panel charges an in-built battery to give constant power to the fencing unit.

The Pel PE402S has the ability to power 20km of fencing from solar power.

Installation is quick and easy, with the units generally being portable to allow movement to other blocks when required.

Units can power from as little as 2km of fencing up to and over 20km. The Pel PE402S unit is fitted with a 15-watt solar panel, with an output of two joules and a storage of 3.5 joules.

This gives a maximum distance of 20km, or 30ac. The Pel PE402S retails at €294.95.