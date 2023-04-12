Right as the weather seemed to begin to settle last week, the rain soon returned and put a big dampener on the start of the second round.

Grazing and ground conditions appear to be very variable across the country; some farmers have been forced to temporarily rehouse cows or go back to on-off grazing in the west and border counties, while others are reporting some minor surface damage to swards due to the rain.

Looking ahead at the weather forecast, the cool, wet conditions are set to remain until Saturday, with milder and more settled temperatures to return then.

Early grazing in February and solid growth rates in the past two weeks have resulted in most farms having a good supply of grass in front of them, with growth creeping up to demand on some farms.

At this stage, farmers should really be considering skipping any paddocks that are yet to be grazed from the first round.

So long as the average farm cover is maintained above 600kg DM/ha, there should be no major grass deficit as we come in to the peak growing stage of the grass year.

A lot of farmers took the window of opportunity last week and got fertiliser applications up to date. If the promised good weather and heat comes, with temperatures of 18°C promised on Sunday, grass could very quickly get out of hand.

It’s important, therefore, to walk paddocks regularly, ideally twice a week for the next couple of weeks. Much like the weather, growth can rapidly change and it is very easy to be caught off guard.

Swardwatch

Try to get grass in to cows diets in the current wet weather and aim to keep supplementation to a minimum.

More settled weather is coming, which should dry out ground rapidly and allow for better grazing conditions throughout the country.

A forecast increase in temperatures, coupled with recent fertiliser applications mean that we should see growth rates increase further in the coming week.

Walk paddocks twice weekly as the main growing season has begun.

Farmers

Caroline O’Sullivan – Teagasc Curtins, Co Cork

A lot of rain has fallen since the weekend, but it’s been falling in small showers and it hasn’t bothered cows that much. Gaps are a bit sticky, but there’s no real damage being done to paddocks.

Growth is strong, so we have six paddocks earmarked for silage, one of which we skipped on the first round. We hope to get three of these mowed and baled next week and will likely take more paddocks out of the wedge.

Cows are still on 12-hour allocations and are grazing 1,400kg covers down to 4-4.5cm. We are slightly over allocating to prevent any damage being done to ground.

Stocking Rate (cows/ha) 3.65

Growth Rate (kg/day) 28

Average Farm Cover (kg/ha) 830

Yield (l/cow) 24

Fat % 5

Protein% 3.5

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 2.1

Supplement fed (kg/cow/day) 4

Gerry McGuire – Horse and Jockey, Co Tipperary

We started off the second round on 29 March, mixing the last of the first with the first of the second. Growth has been good and is matching demand. Cows are now grazing 36-hour paddocks with no strip wire.

To date we have 63 units of N spread on the platform. We will be spreading some compound in the form of 1.5 bags/acre of 18-6-12 when the weather clears.

Roughly 30% of the platform is made up of clover swards, so we will be skipping these with fertiliser, grazing them and then applying watery slurry or dairy washings to them.

Some paddocks have been sprayed off for reseeding as well.

Stocking Rate (cows/ha) 3.24

Growth Rate (kg/day) 46

Average Farm Cover (kg/ha) 788

Yield (l/cow) 26

Fat % 4.6

Protein% 3.45

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 2.15

Supplement fed (kg/cow/day) 3

David Gannon – Craughwell, Co Galway

Cows came back inside on Wednesday due to heavy rain the past few days, but we hope to get them back out again quickly. We have one paddock left to graze in the first round with 1,600kg on it.

Once we get this grazed out we should see our farm cover drop to 650kg or so. We had to on-off graze at the start of this week, which slowed us down finishing the first round.

To date, we have 60 units of N spread on the milking platform between slurry and urea, with 55% of the platform getting slurry. We have also spread some protected phosphorus on ground as well.

Stocking Rate (cows/ha) 3.47

Growth Rate (kg/day) 32

Average Farm Cover (kg/ha) 815

Yield (l/cow) 23

Fat % 4.56

Protein% 3.32

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 1.86

Supplement fed (kg/cow/day) 4