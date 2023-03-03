There is a decline in the area of land being grazed by livestock in Europe, says a new pan-European coalition of researchers. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

Grazing by livestock in Europe has declined by between 10% and 20% over the last 10 years, according to members of Grazing4Agroecology (G4AE).

The group involves farm research stakeholders aiming to reverse grazing decline in Europe and Teagasc is a member.

It says that such grazing decline is a “threat for the future existence of such fragile ecosystems”.

Funded by the EU, G4AE says it will support farmers in the implementation of grazing-based farm systems, for the benefit of the environment, animals and society.

It aims to create a healthier food production system and reduce farming’s impact on natural resources.

Grazing systems

According to G4AE analysis, Europe’s semi-natural meadows and pastures are “valuable ecosystems”, created over time through the hard work of farmers who traditionally used grazing as the primary natural feeding system for their ruminants.

“Even though grazing-based production systems proved their potential to produce high-quality food such as milk and meat with high nutritional benefits, unfortunately, we currently face a pronounced decline in grazing across Europe,” the group said.

Grazing decline is a “threat for the future existence of such fragile ecosystems," says G4AE. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

G4AE project co-ordinator Dr Arno Krause said: “We see that grazing-based systems are rapidly disappearing in Europe.

“To reverse such negative trends requires a systemic change that must be supported by consumers devoted to the grazing societal values.”

Group makeup

Co-ordinated by the Grünlandzentrum (Grassland Centre) in Germany, G4AE will run for three and a half years.

It comprises of 18 partners from eight EU member states (France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania and Sweden), with each included so as to represent different pedo-climatic conditions in Europe and a wide range of grazing practices.

Teagasc will represent Ireland in the group aimed at supporting farmers to use grass-based systems.

The project in Ireland is led by Dr Deirdre Hennessy, Dr Michael O’Donovan and Dr Caitlin Looney from the Teagasc Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, Moorepark, Fermoy, Co Cork. Dr Pat Cashman of GoldCrop is also a partner in the project.

“Teagasc are delighted to be involved in G4AE, which is focusing on the resilience that pasture-based grazing systems provide to ruminant production and the wider benefits of grazing systems for the environment, animal welfare and society,” added Dr Hennessy.

